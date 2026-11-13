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A Moving Cost Checklist for Renters Changing Homes This Season
By Rod Stephenson,7 days ago
Moving to a new rental home is exciting, but the costs can appear in many places at once. Deposits, removal services, cleaning, new furniture, utility connections and short periods of paying two homes at the same time all need attention. Renters who make a checklist early are often able to plan calmly rather than reacting to bills as they arrive. This guide walks through the main categories to consider when you are changing homes, and it highlights the questions to ask before you commit. It offers general information only, so check the details of your own tenancy agreement and seek advice from a qualified professional where needed.