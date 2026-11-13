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Mistakes Self-Employed People Make When Mixing Client Money With Personal Accounts
By Rod Stephenson,8 days ago
Many self-employed people start with a single bank account and a single card. It seems convenient at first, especially when work is small and expenses are few. Over time, however, client payments, business costs, and personal spending blend together. The result can be confusion at tax time, difficulty tracking profit, and a weaker sense of control over money. This article describes common mistakes and general steps to keep business and personal funds clearer.