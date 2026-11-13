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A Practical Financial Plan for Replacing Your Work Vehicle
By Rod Stephenson,9 days ago
A reliable vehicle serves as the backbone of daily operations for contractors, independent consultants, mobile service providers, and trade professionals. When transportation falters, appointments are missed, deliveries stall, and billable hours vanish. Despite this reality, many business owners treat vehicle acquisition as an emergency transaction rather than a predictable event. Waiting until a transmission slips or an engine ceases functioning leaves little room to make measured financial decisions.