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Building a Small Emergency Cushion Before Starting an Evening Project
By Rod Stephenson,3 days ago
Many people want to start an evening project but feel uneasy about spending on it. The worry is understandable. If an unexpected bill arrives, a hobby budget can disappear quickly, leaving stress behind. A small emergency cushion can ease that worry. It is a reserve of money set aside for surprises, and it allows the project to begin without placing the household at risk. This article explains how to build that cushion gradually and sensibly.