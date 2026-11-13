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Chiefs to Give 3rd-Round Pick Shot at Starting Role vs. Falcons
By Nick Roesch,10 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped their final practice of the week on Friday ahead on their road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Kansas City is dealing with a few key injuries that could impact Sunday’s game. The headliner is running back Kenneth Walker III, who is questionable to play after sustaining a groin injury. Of course, when injuries occur, it provides an opportunity for someone else to step up.