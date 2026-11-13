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Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Sparks a Fight for Magic
9 days ago
Gina Prince-Bythewood Brings Tomi Adeyemi's Fantasy World to the Screen. The new trailer for Children of Blood and Bone introduces a fight to restore the magic stolen from the people of Orïsha. A young woman and her brother join forces with the king's daughter and son, creating an unlikely alliance against his brutal rule. Their shared quest places the royal siblings in opposition to their own father as the future of the kingdom hangs in the balance.