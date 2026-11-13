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Separating Personal and Business Money When Your Shop Is Only You
By Rod Stephenson,4 days ago
When a small shop or service is run by one person, the boundary between personal money and business money often disappears without anyone deciding it should. The owner pays for groceries with the same card that buys cleaning supplies, takes cash from the till for a family expense, and then cannot say with confidence how the business actually performed during the month. This confusion is common, and it is rarely caused by carelessness. It usually grows slowly, one small decision at a time, until the owner feels unsure about almost every number.