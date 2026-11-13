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Building a Starter Monthly Budget on an Irregular Part-Time Income
By Rod Stephenson,5 days ago
Many recent graduates earn money from several part-time shifts, freelance projects, or tutoring sessions, which means their income arrives in uneven amounts. A standard budget that assumes the same pay every month can break down quickly. An irregular income budget works differently. It starts with a cautious estimate, separates essential costs from flexible spending, and uses a buffer to smooth out the lean weeks. This article explains a practical method. It offers general information, and anyone with complex finances should consider advice from a qualified professional.