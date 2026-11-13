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Alberta implementing new oil royalty payment system to encourage production
By The Canadian Press,10 days ago
Alberta's government unveiled a new royalty payment program Friday that it says is aimed at incentivizing development in the oil industry. The application-based framework would give companies a guaranteed 10-year royalty schedule for new projects or eligible expansions. They would pay two per cent of revenues for the first five...