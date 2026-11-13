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Your Los Angeles Restaurant Weekend Guide: November 13
By Eater Staff,10 days ago
Every Friday, our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?” Here are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town. This week’s recommendations focus on the 2026 Eater Awards recipients in Los Angeles.