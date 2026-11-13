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Cause undetermined in Union Avenue fire that damaged former auto shop
By Lydian CoombsHannah Kozlowski,10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire at a former transmission shop on Union Avenue caused an estimated $150,000 in damage Friday, according to the Memphis Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. to the building at 472 Union Avenue near South Lauderdale Street. The property was formerly a Coleman Taylor Transmissions location and has sat vacant since at least 2022.
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