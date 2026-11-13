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Tampa cigar maker earns national recognition for America250 cigars
By Anastasia Dawson,8 days ago
Tampa’s cigar-making heritage is getting a spotlight during America’s 250th birthday celebration — and the commemorative products are coming straight from Ybor City. J.C. Newman Cigar Co. will host representatives of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission Nov. 13 at its historic El Reloj factory, where the family-owned business makes cigars bearing the official America250 seal.