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B-21 Raider Conducts First Weapons Release Test
By Stephen Losey,10 days ago
The B-21 Raider this month conducted a weapons release test for the first time, the Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman said Nov. 13. The weapons release, which took place the first week of November, marks the aircraft’s transition from a flight test aircraft to a functional weapons platform, the service said in a statement. Northrop Grumman, in its own statement, said it advances the bomber into the weapons testing phase.