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HudsonAlpha to Introduce Five Startups in Dothan
By Sharla Fletcher,8 days ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDNews) — Five startup companies working in agriculture, biotechnology, soil science and livestock infrastructure will share their plans during a HudsonAlpha Wiregrass event Wednesday, Nov. 18. The companies make up the first group selected for the Regions Foundation Entrepreneurial Fellows Program, according to HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. The event...
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