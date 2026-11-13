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Stuff the Semi Food Drive! Jenn Sits Down with Eddie Byrd & Justin McNelley | What’s Happening, Wiregrass?
By Jenn McLin,9 days ago
Hi, Wiregrass, Jenn here, and I’m really glad YOU’RE here!. I had such a wonderful time visiting with Eddie Byrd, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach for Murphy Family McDonald’s Restaurants, and Justin McNelley, Special Projects Coordinator at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, for another episode of What’s Happening Wiregrass with Jenn!