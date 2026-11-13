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Bauers to the BoSox, per reports
By Adam Morris,9 days ago
Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms on a 4 year, $58 million deal, per multiple reports. That is a substantial payday for Bauers, and one that no one would have thought possible a year ago, when he was coming off an age 29 season where he slashed .235/.353/.399 in 218 plate appearances as a first baseman/left fielder. For his career up to that point, he had 1962 plate appearances with a .211/.307/.365 slash line and a -1.2 bWAR in stints with the Rays, Guardians, Mariners, Yankees and Brewers. Famously, he said he was going to retire after the 2024 season, but his wife’s pregnancy resulted in his sticking around for the health insurance.