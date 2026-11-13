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Giants star Cam Skattebo reveals the odd pregame meal that caused to him to puke mid-game
9 days ago
Before kickoff, NFL players will generally try to eat healthy to get them through the rigors of the game. Maybe some chicken and rice, some pasta or even a turkey sandwich. The New York Giants star running back puked between the first and second quarters of the team's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of an unorthodox pregame meal.