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Drone Communications Supplier Establishes First U.S. Manufacturing Operations in Phoenix
By inbusinessPHX.com,7 days ago
Mobilicom, a provider of secure communications and cybersecurity technology for drones and robotics, is establishing its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Phoenix. The company has engaged a domestic contract manufacturer with defense and aerospace experience and expects its first U.S.-manufactured products by the end of 2026. The move will bring...
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