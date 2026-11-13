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Festive & Fun Holiday Looks
By Lindsey,8 days ago
The holidays are one of the few times of year when I fully embrace a little extra sparkle… and I don’t need much convincing. Sequins, velvet, cashmere, a little faux fur… all the things that make getting dressed this time of year a little more fun. Whether you have a holiday party on the calendar, a festive dinner with friends, or just want to jazz up your everyday look, I’ve rounded up some festive and chic outfits for the season. Some are dressy, some are more casual, and all are easy ways to look like you made an effort (even if you got dressed in five minutes).