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Microsoft 365 services slowly come back online after global outage
By Lynn Greiner,10 days ago
More than 24 hours after the start of an outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide, Microsoft announced that it has fixed the underlying issue. After a lengthy Microsoft 365 outage disrupted business around the globe, Microsoft is now restoring services to its customers. As of 6:00 p.m. UTC (1 p.m. ET) on Friday, Nov. 13, Microsoft said that it is seeing broad recovery and stability across its services, although it is still reporting service degradation in Microsoft 365 services that interact with Exchange Online.