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Shokan-Based Fruition Chocolate Works Recognized Among World’s Best
By Kayla Sexton,10 days ago
It’s a big week for Hudson Valley culinary brands, first with the announcement of Moonrise Bagels’ appearance on Shark Tank, and now with some new accolades for Fruition Chocolate Works. The Shokan-born chocolate shop emerged victorious at last month’s Northwest Chocolate Festival in Seattle, Washington when it took home gold in three categories and silver in one, placing it at the forefront of the industry among the world’s best.