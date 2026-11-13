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Booker’s 2024-04 “Jimmy’s Batch” Review
By Mike & Mike,8 days ago
The bourbon industry loves a good story and good stories tend to sell bottles very well. That's probably the reason why Booker's Small Batch Bourbon attaches a story to every release. I'll be the first to admit that I don't pay much attention to Booker's or the stories on the label because I think they're just fluff. But when Booker's announced that their last release of 2024 was titled "Jimmy's Batch" out of respect and admiration for a master distiller of another distillery, it was time to take notice.