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Buyers Plan Individual Building Sales after $30.5M Chandler Office Acquisition
By inbusinessPHX.com,7 days ago
Platinum Advisors, LLC, in a joint venture with real estate developer, Blake Carroll of RBC Dev Co, has acquired Chandler Center Commons, a 10-building office campus located at 5500–5590 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler for $30.5 million. The approximately 120,516-square-foot property occupies 11.94 acres along one of Chandler’s most...