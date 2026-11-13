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Colorado football's struggles under Deion Sanders face a tough test against surging Houston
8 days ago
College Football gets an early start on some great action tonight as we have three football games, and two of the three games feature a top-25-ranked squad taking the field. The Friday slate doesn't always feature the higher-ranked teams, but we are treated tonight. I've picked out one of the games to place a wager on. Houston is taking on Colorado tonight, and we have a good chance to make some cash on the game.