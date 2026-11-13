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WWE's Brie Bella shares injury update after suffering broken scapula at SummerSlam
8 days ago
Brie Bella’s stunning return to WWE at the beginning of the year took a disastrous turn when she suffered a serious shoulder injury at SummerSlam in August. Bella suffered a broken scapula during her tag team match with Paige against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. It marked the first time she suffered a significant injury in her WWE career and the overwhelming feelings of her Royal Rumble appearance and tag team victory with Paige at WrestleMania 42 simmered.