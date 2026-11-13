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Ring of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo names wrestlers she'd like to see step up and challenge for women's pure title
9 days ago
A Ring of Honor women’s pure champion was officially crowned nearly one year ago at Final Battle and there has only been one person who has held the title. "The Virtuosa" has defended the belt against every challenger who has stepped up to her. OutKick Dropkick was on hand in Philadelphia at Death Before Dishonor earlier this year when Purrazzo put Steph De Lander away.