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Defense team tries to tie NBA champion Chris Bosh to Palisades arsonist case, citing firework evidence: report
8 days ago
NBA legend Chris Bosh has been drawn into the Palisades arson case. The defense team for Jonathan Rinderknecht is seeking testimony about a firework that allegedly launched from Bosh's property on Jan. 1, 2025, the night the Lachman Fire ignited. Rinderknecht is being retried on charges that he sparked the devastating fires, and his defense denies the allegation, citing witness accounts of fireworks as a possible cause.