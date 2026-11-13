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Video from inside Brooklyn apartment captures moment New York City building collapsed, killing 8
9 days ago
Newly released video from inside a Brooklyn apartment captures the terrifying moment the building collapsed earlier this week, killing eight people and injuring nearly 20 others. The three-story structure in Flatbush caved in on Wednesday, prompting a massive emergency response. Recorded inside the third-floor unit of resident Anderson Velez, video...