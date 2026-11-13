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10 things to do outside this weekend
8 days ago
Christmas decorations have already taken over store shelves (did we skip Thanksgiving this year?), and ski season kicks off in Vail on Friday. But don’t pack away your fall gear just yet. Mid-November is prime time for some spectacular wildlife watching. Sandhill cranes are gathering in Wisconsin before continuing their journey south, while tundra swans are arriving in California for the winter. And if birds aren’t your thing, there’s plenty more to get you outside, from spotting mushrooms on a guided hike to a hot air balloon festival in the desert. Grab a jacket, soak up the last of fall and get outside before the holiday chaos begins.