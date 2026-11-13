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CRISPR Enhancer Editing Rescues Autism Brain Organoids
By Autism Featured Genetics Neuroscience,10 days ago
Researchers demonstrated in lab-grown human brain cells and cortical organoids that boosting the activity of a single healthy gene copy can offset the cellular effects of autism-linked genetic mutations. The study used a modified CRISPR technique targeting noncoding DNA enhancers for the CHD8 and SCN2A genes, safely normalizing tissue growth...