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Castaic girls’ volleyball sweeps Fullerton, punches ticket into CIF state regional semifinals
By Ryan Romero,10 days ago
Following a win in the first round of the Division 4 California Interscholastic Federation State girls’ volleyball state playoffs, the Castaic Coyotes continued their historic run with a straight-set second-round sweep, 25-22, 25-18, 29-27, over the Fullerton Red Hawks on Thursday and advanced to the SoCal regional semifinals for the first time ever.