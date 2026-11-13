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Discover November’s Brewery of the Month at Time Out Market Montréal: Brasserie Dunham
By Laura Osborne,10 days ago
The Beer Bar at Time Out Market Montréal is shining a spotlight on a Québec craft brewery worth discovering this month: Brasserie Dunham. Founded in 2011 in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships, this brewery reimagines beer styles by blending European brewing traditions with the innovative spirit of American craft beer. Fom barrel-aged brews to fruity and wild creations, some of its most delicious discoveries are waiting to be enjoyed at the Market.