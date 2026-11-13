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Mark H. “Sven” Leverson
10 days ago
Mark H. “Sven” Leverson, age 65, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away on November 11, 2026, following a journey with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD). Born in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Harold and Marcia (Kerns) Leverson, Sven grew up on the family farm in Sherburn, where life with his many siblings provided a lifetime of stories and mischief. In 1990, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he earned the nickname “Sven” for being the big Norwegian. He also served in the Army and Air National Guard.