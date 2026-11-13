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Where to Find the Best Prix Fixe and Tasting Menus in Columbus
By Angela Lee,8 days ago
Columbus has a growing fine-dining scene, with restaurants offering prix fixe dinners, chef-curated tasting menus, omakase experiences and multi-course culinary adventures. Whether you're planning a date night, anniversary dinner, family celebration or special occasion, these seven Columbus restaurants offer distinctive dining experiences featuring seasonal ingredients, innovative techniques, and globally inspired flavors. Featured restaurants include Agni, Veritas, Isla, Haru Omakase, Aubergine Private Dining Club, ['plas] and Pelino's.