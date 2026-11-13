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Progress Residential agrees to $49.75 million settlement over rental practices
By Liv Kelleher, KUTV,10 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The country's largest property manager of single-family homes, Progress Residential and its owner, Pretium Partners, have agreed to pay $49.75 million to settle allegations that they misled renters about housing costs and mishandled other parts of the rental process. The proposed settlement stems from...