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Equinox to Open New Luxury Fitness Club in Boston’s Fenway Neighborhood
By Cat Broughton,10 days ago
An upscale fitness club known for its luxury amenities and lifestyle-focused approach is preparing to expand its Boston presence. Equinox Fitness Club is planning to open at 401 Park Drive, Suite 1050B in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, according to the company’s website. While an official opening date has not yet been announced, a commenter in a Reddit thread dedicated to the upcoming location reported that an employee at Equinox’s Seaport club mentioned a February 2027 opening. What Now Boston has not independently confirmed that timeline.