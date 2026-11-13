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Matthew Farwell's defense to seek new trial after guilty verdict in Sandra Birchmore case
By AMANDA BANG, NBC 10 NEWS,10 days ago
(WJAR) — Matthew Farwell’s defense attorneys plan seek a new trial after he was found guilty in connection with the death of Sandra Birchmore, according to court filings. The former Stoughton police detective was convicted Tuesday of killing a witness or victim and violating a federal law protecting unborn children.