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BirdyBranch to Sell Bird Feeders and Seeds in East Grand Rapids
By Evan Gallagher,10 days ago
A family-owned business will be a destination for those looking to attract birds to their front porches. BirdyBranch is a new retail concept coming to 410 Ethen Avenue SE in the busy Eastown neighborhood. In the past, the team has set up shop at pop-ups and markets around the city including Fulton Street Market. Right now, owner Jennifer Johnson is preparing the location for opening soon.