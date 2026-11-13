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Un bel DAR
By Andrew Lokay,7 days ago
After departing the Kennedy Center early this year, Washington National Opera has relocated to a constellation of venues across the Washington, DC region for its 2026-27 season. The first half of the season takes place at the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Constitution Hall. Later productions will be held at Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harman Hall, and the Music Center at Strathmore.