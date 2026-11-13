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Boys Soccer 2026: HKHS Drops Cromwell 3-1 in State Quarterfinal
By Carl Cavrell,10 days ago
(November 13, 2026) — After winning their first two games in the Class S State Soccer Tournament, the Haddam-Killingworth High School Boys Soccer team entered the quarterfinal match on November 12, 2026 as the underdog once again. Facing the higher-seeded Cromwell team, who defeated the Cougars earlier in the season 4-0, the odds were not in HK’s favor.