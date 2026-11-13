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Denver Panel Advances Plan Forcing Big Construction Projects to Pay Hurt Businesses
By Tessa Bryant,9 days ago
Denver City and County Building — Associated Council Consideration Landmark. Denver businesses sitting in the shadow of major construction could soon get a guaranteed pool of money to lean on, instead of waiting on the mayor's say-so each time. On Tuesday, the city's Finance and Business Committee advanced a plan to make that kind of relief permanent, sending two ordinances to the full City Council that would reserve funding specifically for businesses caught in the dust and detours of future large-scale city projects.
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