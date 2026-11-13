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Former Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare Jumps Into Crowded Ward VI Council Race
By Ian Harper,10 days ago
Former Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare says he's ready to get back to work at City Hall, announcing he will seek the Ward VI seat on the Aurora City Council in next year's municipal election. LeGare is aiming to succeed current Ward VI Councilmember Francoise Bergan, who cannot run again because she is term limited, according to Sentinel Colorado.
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