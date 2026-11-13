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“They Offer Breeders Immense Variety,” The New Sire Quartet at Ashford
By Katie Petrunyak,9 days ago
Open house season has been as busy as ever this month at Ashford Stud, where Coolmore welcomes four new stallions to the roster for 2027. Champion Nysos and three-time Grade I winner Journalism have had plenty of time to settle into their new routine after arriving at the farm over the summer, while $9.6 million earner Magnitude and dual graded stakes winner Paladin already appear to be right at home following their move in recent weeks.