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Ridge Fire fully contained, fire zone remains dangerous
By TV6 News Team,10 days ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The last of the three major wildfires the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been battling is now 100% contained. A Friday afternoon press release from the DNR says the Ridge Fire in Marquette County, the last of the three Rugged Terrain Complex fires, is now fully contained partly because of the snow, but the fire zone is still dangerous.
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