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Saturday Insights: Pedigrees Galore In Saturday Maiden Features
By Stefanie Grimm,9 days ago
5th-BEL, 100K, Msw, 2yo, 1 1/16mT, 1:40 p.m. Debuting long on the grass is Peter Blum homebred NONSTOP (Flightline), the 2-year-old half-brother to MGISW and Horse of the Year Authentic (Into Mischief). He is out of Mr. Greeley mare Flawless, who has a perfect seven-for-seven strike rate of winners from runners and was retained by Blum after she failed to meet her reserve on a final bid of $4.1 million at the 2020 Fasig-Tipton November Sale.