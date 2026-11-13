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‘Bringing a little bit of joy’: Tallahassee flower shop celebrates 100th anniversary
By Annalise Iraola,10 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The oldest florist in Tallahassee is celebrating a major milestone that’s a century in the making. For 100 years, Elinor Doyle Florist has been helping people celebrate some of life’s biggest moments. Since 1926, Elinor Doyle Florist has blossomed into a wonderland of seasonal goodies and bouquets and a century later, the business is still blooming.