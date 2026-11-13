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Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez lead NASCAR Driver Ambassador Program in 2026
10 days ago
NASCAR just wrapped up the second season of its Driver Ambassador Program, a bonus pool of money from which a driver could theoretically earn up to $2 million a year based on how much the driver promotes NASCAR outside of the race car in media appearances and other public outings. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won the competition’s first half of the season while Spire Motorsports driver Daniel Suárez topped the charts in the second half, according to sources.