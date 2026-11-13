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A deeper look into Astros' hiring of Ausmus as manager
10 days ago
HOUSTON – When Brad Ausmus left Daikin Park on Oct. 29 following an interview for the club’s then-vacant general manager position, he didn’t have a good feeling about it. He told his wife, Liz, he didn’t think that he was going to get the job, and he was right. The Astros hired Randy Flores a day later, but Ausmus remained optimistic about applying for the role of manager, which had been discussed.