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GOTY Awards To Be Streamed In Massive New Ways This December
By Dustin,10 days ago
A big partnership with a major streaming service, along with a couple new ways to watch the live event later this year. The nominees for the upcoming GOTY Awards are set to be revealed on Tuesday, November 17th. Front runners include GTA6, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and Control Resonant among others. But that isn’t all the news we got as ahead of the reveal the show announced new streaming partners.