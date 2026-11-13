undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Over 600 Acres of Yadkin River Headwaters Conserved to Protect Critical Native Brook Trout Habitat
By Blue Ridge Conservancy,9 days ago
Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) recently acquired 630 acres at the headwaters of the Yadkin River, a milestone for aquatic conservation and water quality in the region. The acquisition establishes the first conservation project within the Dennis Creek watershed, an area recognized for harboring...
2